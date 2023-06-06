PSG begins to lose millions of subscribers after Messi's departure

PSG have said goodbye to Lionel Messi, with whom millions of subscribers are leaving their official Parisian pages.

Within hours of the announcement of the player's departure, the number of subscribers on the club's page dropped from 70 to 68 million.

The club's management must think about how to retain real viewers, not just social media followers.

In two years with Messi, the team won trophies only in France, which has become a common and boring thing.