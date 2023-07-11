RU RU
Main News PSG began negotiations with Kane: details of the contract are known

PSG began negotiations with Kane: details of the contract are known

Football news Today, 04:00
PSG began negotiations with Kane: details of the contract are known Photo: England twitter

New PSG manager Luis Enrique is interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

According to PSG COMMUNITY on Twitter, France is preparing a five-year contract with a salary of 16 million euros per season for the England captain in France.

The source assures that the striker himself is interested in the proposal of the Spanish coach, but would like to sign a contract for three years.

Talks between PSG and Tottenham have already started, but it remains unclear whether they will succeed.

Earlier it was also reported that Bayern Munich and Manchester United were interested in the Englishman's services.

Kane has been with Tottenham since 2011 and is under contract until 2024. Last season he made 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists.

Despite successful performances, Kane has not yet won trophies with his club, which is the reason for the player's desire to change jobs. Kane is in his 30s and would love to win some kind of trophy, including on the international stage.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Paris Saint-Germain Premier League England Ligue 1 France
Popular news
PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team Football news 09 july 2023, 09:43 PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team
The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined Football news 08 july 2023, 16:34 The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined
Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe Football news 07 july 2023, 11:20 Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe
PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m Football news 07 july 2023, 10:28 PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m
Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news 06 july 2023, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi Football news 06 july 2023, 10:16 Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Mbappe could face serious punishment at PSG Football news Today, 05:00 Arab club offered big money for Man City star Football news Today, 04:00 PSG began negotiations with Kane: details of the contract are known Football news Today, 03:00 Ancelotti complained to the Spanish prosecutor's office Football news Yesterday, 16:30 Arsenal are interested in signing the French striker Football news Yesterday, 16:00 The legendary Ukrainian goalkeeper decided to end his career Football news Yesterday, 15:42 "Real" agreed on the transfer of the defender of "Shakhtar" Football news Yesterday, 15:30 "Dynamo" Kyiv has extended the contract with an experienced universal player Football news Yesterday, 15:15 Manchester United want a very large sum for Harry Maguire Football news Yesterday, 14:55 Serb Milinkovic-Savic will move to an unexpected club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Haifa predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football Today Partizani vs BATE predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football Today Klaksvik vs Ferencvaros predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football Today Ballkani vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Hacken vs The New Saints predictions and betting tips match on July 12, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Farul vs Sheriff predictions and betting tipson July 12, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023