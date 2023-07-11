PSG began negotiations with Kane: details of the contract are known

New PSG manager Luis Enrique is interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

According to PSG COMMUNITY on Twitter, France is preparing a five-year contract with a salary of 16 million euros per season for the England captain in France.

The source assures that the striker himself is interested in the proposal of the Spanish coach, but would like to sign a contract for three years.

Talks between PSG and Tottenham have already started, but it remains unclear whether they will succeed.

Earlier it was also reported that Bayern Munich and Manchester United were interested in the Englishman's services.

Kane has been with Tottenham since 2011 and is under contract until 2024. Last season he made 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists.

Despite successful performances, Kane has not yet won trophies with his club, which is the reason for the player's desire to change jobs. Kane is in his 30s and would love to win some kind of trophy, including on the international stage.