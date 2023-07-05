PSG announces new head coach

The press service of Paris Saint-Germain, on its official website, announced the appointment of Luis Enrique as the head coach.

The French club has reached an agreement with the Spanish specialist, and the contract will be valid until the summer of 2025. He replaces Frenchman Christophe Galtier, who was relieved of his duties at the end of the previous season.

The 53-year-old Luis Enrique previously coached Barcelona B, Roma, Celta Vigo, Barcelona, and twice led the Spanish national team. He is a two-time Spanish champion, three-time winner of the Copa del Rey, winner of the Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Champions League winner, UEFA Super Cup winner, Club World Cup winner, and was named FIFA Coach of the Year in 2015.

Paris Saint-Germain became the champion of France in the previous season. As a result, the French club secured direct qualification to the group stage of the Champions League.

It is worth noting that in the summer transfer window, PSG saw the departure of well-known players such as forward Lionel Messi and defender Sergio Ramos.