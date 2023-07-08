EN RU
Main News PSG announce signing of South Korean midfielder

Football news Today, 16:48
Photo: PSG website / Author unknown

The press service of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has announced on their official website the signing of midfielder Lee Kang-in from Mallorca and the South Korean national team.

The French club has paid €22 million for the 22-year-old player. The parties have agreed on a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Lee Kang-in has been playing for Mallorca since the summer of 2021. He joined the club from Valencia as a free agent. In total, the South Korean midfielder has played 73 matches for Mallorca in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists.

Since 2019, Lee Kang-in has been representing the South Korean national team. He has played 14 matches for the Korean national team, scoring no goals but providing two assists. He has also received two yellow cards.

Paris Saint-Germain became the champion of France in the previous season, securing direct qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

It is worth noting that PSG saw the departure of well-known players such as forward Lionel Messi and defender Sergio Ramos during the summer transfer window.

