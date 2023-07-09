PSG agree to sell Mauro Icardi

Argentine forward Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint-Germain is set to move to Galatasaray in Istanbul, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Turkish club will pay around 10 million euros for the player. The 30-year-old forward has already reached an agreement with Galatasaray on personal terms. The transfer is pending the completion of the necessary paperwork.

Recall that Icardi played for Galatasaray last season on loan. He appeared in 26 matches for the Istanbul club in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing eight assists.

Icardi joined PSG in September 2019 from Inter Milan on loan. After a year, the French club exercised the option to purchase the forward for 50 million euros. In total, he has played 92 matches for the Parisian club in all competitions, scoring 38 goals and providing 10 assists.

Icardi represented the Argentine national team from 2013 to 2018. He played eight matches for the Argentine national team, scoring one goal and providing one assist.