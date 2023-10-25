RU RU NG NG
Prominent insider Fabrizio Romano has affirmed that Lionel Messi shall claim the Ballon d'Or 2023

25 oct 2023
Prominent insider Fabrizio Romano has affirmed that Lionel Messi shall claim the Ballon d'Or 2023 Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, for the second time, has pronounced that the stellar Argentine forward of the American club Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, will lay claim to the Ballon d'Or in 2023.

"Leo Messi is anticipated to secure the Ballon d'Or for the year 2023. While all signs remain pending final confirmation, Messi is poised to emerge as the ultimate victor once more.

The official decision is slated for disclosure on Monday evening in Paris. This shall mark an historic eighth Ballon d'Or for Messi," Romano conveyed via his Twitter.

Romano first alluded to Messi's prospective capture of the most prestigious individual accolade on October 17.

The award ceremony by France Football is scheduled for October 30 in Paris.

Lionel Messi, throughout his illustrious career, has clinched the "Golden Ball" on seven occasions (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021). Messi boasts the most Ballon d'Or awards among all players in history.

In the past season, Lionel participated in 41 club-level matches, netting 21 goals and contributing 20 assists. Messi triumphed in the 2022 World Cup with the Argentine national team and was hailed as the tournament's supreme player, scoring seven goals and providing three assists across seven tournament matches.

