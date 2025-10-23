Profitable partnership! Barcelona signs contract with Uber

A mutually beneficial collaboration for both sides.

The Barcelona emblem will now be proudly displayed on Uber vehicles.

Details: Today, the official channel of Catalan club Barcelona announced on social network X that the club has signed a partnership agreement with the American company Uber.

See also: Fenerbahce vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025

According to reports, the agreement includes the following points:

Fully electric Uber cars featuring Barcelona's design will operate throughout the city.

Enhanced transport options for fans heading to the Camp Nou stadium.

Dedicated Uber pick-up zones around the stadium.

Uber will pay Barcelona €3 million for each year of the contract.

Barcelona has already stated that they are truly delighted with this agreement:

This agreement with Uber strengthens our commitment to innovation and collaboration with leading brands in transport solutions. The aim of the partnership is to improve fan mobility and traffic management around the new Spotify Camp Nou stadium using environmentally friendly solutions already present in Barcelona. We want to offer our club members and fans a comfortable, safe, and eco-friendly way to get around, said Barcelona CEO Manela del Rio.

FC Barcelona and @uber_es present their new agreement alongside Pau Cubarsí #BarçaxUber — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 22, 2025

Reminder: Villarreal issues statement after cancellation of Barcelona match in Miami, takes aim at La Liga