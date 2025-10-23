ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Profitable partnership! Barcelona signs contract with Uber

Profitable partnership! Barcelona signs contract with Uber

A mutually beneficial collaboration for both sides.
Football news Today, 11:55
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Profitable partnership! Barcelona signs contract with Uber https://x.com/BarcaTimes

The Barcelona emblem will now be proudly displayed on Uber vehicles.

Details: Today, the official channel of Catalan club Barcelona announced on social network X that the club has signed a partnership agreement with the American company Uber.

According to reports, the agreement includes the following points:

  • Fully electric Uber cars featuring Barcelona's design will operate throughout the city.
  • Enhanced transport options for fans heading to the Camp Nou stadium.
  • Dedicated Uber pick-up zones around the stadium.
  • Uber will pay Barcelona €3 million for each year of the contract.

Barcelona has already stated that they are truly delighted with this agreement:

This agreement with Uber strengthens our commitment to innovation and collaboration with leading brands in transport solutions. The aim of the partnership is to improve fan mobility and traffic management around the new Spotify Camp Nou stadium using environmentally friendly solutions already present in Barcelona. We want to offer our club members and fans a comfortable, safe, and eco-friendly way to get around, said Barcelona CEO Manela del Rio.

Reminder: Villarreal issues statement after cancellation of Barcelona match in Miami, takes aim at La Liga

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
"This match is marked in red on the calendar" - Xabi Alonso shares his thoughts ahead of the upcoming El Clásico Football news Today, 10:37 "This match is marked in red on the calendar" - Xabi Alonso shares his thoughts ahead of the upcoming El Clásico
Deserved! Fermín López named Champions League player of the week Football news Today, 09:39 Deserved! Fermín López named Champions League player of the week
Bad news for Barcelona — Frenkie de Jong misses training Football news Today, 08:37 Bad news for Barcelona — Frenkie de Jong misses training
“Not a Top Priority” — Tebas Comments on La Liga Match Cancellation in Miami Football news Today, 06:14 “Not a Top Priority” — Tebas Comments on La Liga Match Cancellation in Miami
A new Yamal? 17-year-old Karl strikes for Bayern in the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 15:21 A new Yamal? 17-year-old Karl becomes Bayern's youngest-ever Champions League scorer
Villarreal issues statement after cancellation of Barcelona match in Miami, takes aim at La Liga Football news Yesterday, 10:58 Villarreal issues statement after cancellation of Barcelona match in Miami, takes aim at La Liga
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores