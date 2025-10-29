Problems with the police. Justin Kluivert has his license revoked and is fined

It was a necessary measure.

Too many traffic violations from the Bournemouth star.

Details: According to The Sun, 26-year-old Bournemouth and Netherlands attacking midfielder Justin Kluivert has had his driving license revoked and was fined due to repeated traffic offenses.

Reports state that previously, Justin exceeded the speed limit by driving his car at over 70 miles per hour when the legal limit was 40. The footballer claimed he was rushing home to his pregnant wife, who was feeling unwell. Several months later, Kluivert again broke the speed limit, driving his Bentley at 39 miles per hour in a 30 zone.

This week, the Weymouth court delivered its verdict: a six-month driving ban, a fine of £1,332, and additional costs of £793.

This season, Kluivert has made 9 appearances for the Cherries, scoring 1 goal. His current contract with Bournemouth runs until 2028.

