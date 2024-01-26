President of Napoli commented on Mourinho's future
Football news Today, 12:09
Photo: twitter.com/beeteesports
President of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis commented on rumors that he had allegedly talked to José Mourinho about the possibility of the Portuguese joining the Neapolitan club.
As quoted by Napoli's boss Fabrizio Romano, the reality differs somewhat from media statements:
“Mourinho is not part of our plans; he has never been discussed despite all the talks.”
Moreover, De Laurentiis made a very bold statement about Mourinho's future:
“I believe his future will not be in Italy.”
Recall that it was previously reported that Napoli could welcome former Juventus and Inter coach Antonio Conte at the end of the season.
Mourinho, on January 16, was sacked as the head coach of Roma and has been without a club since then.
Popular news
Football news Today, 10:37 Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure
Tennis news Today, 08:34 Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final
Football news Today, 05:59 Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season
Tennis news Today, 02:25 The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open
Olympic Games News Yesterday, 15:45 This day in history. 100 years ago, the first Winter Olympics took place
Biathlon News Yesterday, 14:00 The former IBU president received a lifetime ban and a fine. He had been suspected of bribery
Latest News
Cricket News Today, 12:13 Two Zambia national team players banned for drug use Football news Today, 12:09 President of Napoli commented on Mourinho's future Football news Today, 12:01 Breaking. Shakhtar has won the battle against EPL clubs for the 20-year-old Brazilian Football news Today, 12:00 Changes are coming. What you need to know about the new format of the UEFA Champions League? Boxing News Today, 11:53 WBC has sanctioned the staging of a rematch between Fury and Usyk Football news Today, 11:51 Bayern is close to sighing of French defender Football news Today, 11:35 Details regarding Klopp's future endeavors are yet to be unveiled Football news Today, 11:33 Breaking. Brentford has signed an Icelandic goalkeeper Football news Today, 10:56 The president of Napoli commented on the refusal to extend the contract of the leader of his team Football news Today, 10:37 Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Olimpia Milano vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Cagliari vs Torino prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Lyon vs Rennes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Almería vs Alavés prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball Today Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024