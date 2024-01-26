President of Napoli commented on Mourinho's future

President of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis commented on rumors that he had allegedly talked to José Mourinho about the possibility of the Portuguese joining the Neapolitan club.

As quoted by Napoli's boss Fabrizio Romano, the reality differs somewhat from media statements:

“Mourinho is not part of our plans; he has never been discussed despite all the talks.”

Moreover, De Laurentiis made a very bold statement about Mourinho's future:

“I believe his future will not be in Italy.”

Recall that it was previously reported that Napoli could welcome former Juventus and Inter coach Antonio Conte at the end of the season.

Mourinho, on January 16, was sacked as the head coach of Roma and has been without a club since then.