Mourinho may return to Italy. The club interested in the Portuguese is known

Portuguese specialist José Mourinho generates as many rumors around him as renowned football players.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the "Special One" turned down an offer from Saudi Al-Shabab, but the well-known coach might take charge of a European club. It is reported that just last week, Mourinho met with Napoli's boss Aurelio De Laurentiis regarding the hypothetical assumption of the team from the next season.

But for now, there are no concrete details, as the president of the Neapolitan club is also considering the possibility of hiring former Inter and Juventus coach Antonio Conte, who has been without a job since March 2023 after leaving Tottenham.

Mourinho is currently a free agent. It's worth noting that on January 16, the Portuguese specialist was dismissed from the position of head coach at Roma.