President of Marseille spoke about the Ukrainian Malinovsky

Marseille President Pablo Longoria expressed his opinion about the future of Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovsky at the club.

He noted that some players need more time to adapt, while others quickly find their place in the team.

“When acquiring Malinovsky, we understood that he was already used to the game system under Tudor. Now the club's management must analyze what role Malinovsky is intended for in the current game system and consider all possibilities, ”he said.

Also, the club president stressed that important players should be important on the field, and at the same time, the club needs to find a balance with financial aspects, including players' salaries.

Recall that the Ukrainian moved to Marseille in January 2023, and his contract with the club runs until 2026.

Last season he played in 23 matches in which he scored 2 goals. Before moving to the French club, the leader of the Ukrainian national team played for the Italian Atalanta for a long time.