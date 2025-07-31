Preparing hard for the season. Endrick hires personal trainer during his honeymoon

Real Madrid has changed its head coach, ushering in a period of uncertainty for many players. However, some are determined to stake their claim for a place in the starting lineup.

Details: According to El Larguero, young Brazilian striker Endrick has hired a personal trainer to prepare for the upcoming season, even though he is currently on his honeymoon.

He wants to recover as quickly as possible, get into top shape, and prove to Xabi Alonso that he is ready to play for Real Madrid. Endrick has no intention of going out on loan.

By the way, the Real Madrid forward recently tied the knot with his girlfriend, model Gabriely Miranda. Rumors about her possible pregnancy have already surfaced in the press.

Reminder: The couple is known for their rather unusual marriage contract, the details of which they shared on the PodDelas podcast.