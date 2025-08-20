RU RU ES ES FR FR
Preparing for upcoming matches. Icardi shares training photos from Galatasaray

Mauro Icardi in the match against Fatih Karagumruk Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi is putting in hard work as he gears up for a full return to the pitch. The Argentine striker shared fresh training photos on his Instagram page, offering fans a glimpse into his preparations with the club.

Icardi posted images from the club's training ground, showing him performing various drills and taking part in a practice scrimmage.

The forward missed almost the entire previous season due to a cruciate ligament injury in his knee. He hadn't played since November 2024 and only made his comeback in the last round of the Turkish league.

Icardi came off the bench in the match against Fatih Karagümrük and even managed to find the back of the net, sealing a final scoreline of 3-0.

It's also worth noting that before the start of the season, Mauro was named Galatasaray's new captain—a position left vacant following the departure of former leader Fernando Muslera.

In the next round of the Turkish Super Lig, Galatasaray will play away against Kayserispor. That match is scheduled for August 24.

