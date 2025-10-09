Preparing a Major Transfer: Real Madrid Target Manchester City Striker

Real are eyeing a spectacular reinforcement.

Real Madrid have made a strong start to the new La Liga and Champions League campaigns, but the club is already thinking ahead — and planning another blockbuster move.

Details: According to El Larguero, the “Royal Club” have once again added Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to their shortlist. The Spanish giants are showing renewed interest in the Norwegian forward amid growing uncertainty over Vinícius Júnior’s future, with no guarantees that he will stay at the club.

Earlier reports noted that Real Madrid and Florentino Pérez remain the only original members still standing from the European Super League project, with all other clubs having long since withdrawn.

Reminder: Tension is reportedly growing at Real Madrid around new head coach Xabi Alonso. Several key players are said to be unhappy with his management style and the way he distributes playing time.