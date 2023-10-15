Premier League investors are negotiating the possibility of broadcasting all matches regardless of t

RU RU NG NG
An increasing number of Premier League clubs and league investors are advocating for the repeal of this rule. According to information obtained by In The Money (Daily Mail), official figures are currently discussing whether to abolish this longstanding rule, with American investors taking the lead on this initiative. Sources close to Chelsea suggest that owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital Group are among those supporting the cessation of this rule.

A growing contingent of top-tier division clubs is pushing for all 380 Premier League matches to be broadcast live in the United Kingdom, commencing from the year 2029. In the current season, only 200 matches will be broadcast live, but this number is set to increase to 270 matches in the 2025-2029 cycle.

Historically, it was established that broadcasting matches in the United Kingdom between 14:15 and 17:15 Central European Time was prohibited. This rule predates the inception of the English Premier League and was initially related to power outages. This restriction has resulted in matches at 15:00 not being televised live.

