Premier League Giants Battle for Sporting’s €80M Star Ousmane Diomandé

According to Mundo Deportivo, a number of Premier League heavyweights are keeping a close eye on Ousmane Diomandé. The Sporting CP and Ivory Coast center-back is attracting significant interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United.

A Rising Star Under the Spotlight

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Portugal, making 40 appearances across competitions. Known for his pace, strength, and defensive maturity, Diomandé is quickly emerging as one of Europe’s most exciting young defenders.

Sporting Set Firm Price Tag

Sporting have no intention of selling on the cheap. The Lisbon club is demanding €80 million, the full amount of the player’s release clause, which could prove a stumbling block for some suitors.

Contracted Until 2027

Diomandé remains under contract until 2027 and is currently focused on finishing the season strong. However, a summer move remains a real possibility if a club is willing to meet Sporting’s terms.

Premier League Move Brewing?

With top English sides eager to reinforce their defenses, the battle for Diomandé’s signature could heat up quickly once the transfer window opens.