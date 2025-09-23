RU RU ES ES FR FR
Premier League clubs interested in signing Borussia Dortmund captain Julian Brandt. The teams have been revealed

Newcastle and Aston Villa target German midfielder
Transfer news Today, 10:48
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
With the winter transfer window fast approaching, Borussia Dortmund faces a crucial decision regarding Julian Brandt. The German midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season, and with no extension talks underway, his future in the Bundesliga hangs in the balance.

Details: According to Caughtoffside, several English clubs are monitoring the 29-year-old attacking midfielder, including Newcastle United and Aston Villa. Both sides are considering a January move for Brandt, as his affordable price tag and experience make him an appealing target.

Tottenham have also shown interest in Brandt. With Maddison sidelined due to injury, Thomas Frank’s side is facing a shortage of creative midfielders. Brandt’s versatility—his ability to play centrally, out wide, or in a deeper attacking role—makes him a strong option for Spurs, especially given their limited January budget.

The situation within Borussia Dortmund remains delicate. Sporting director Lars Ricken has noted that a contract extension is still possible, but much will depend on Brandt’s performances in the coming weeks. The club must decide whether to sell him this winter or risk losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

For the record: Monchi decided to leave Aston Villa due to financial and sporting difficulties.

