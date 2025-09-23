RU RU ES ES FR FR
Money matters. The reason behind Monchi’s Aston Villa exit revealed

It all came down to finances.
Football news Today, 10:19
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Monchi played a key role in building the Aston Villa side that reached the quarterfinals of last season’s UEFA Champions League. But now he has left the club — and the reason has come to light.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Spanish sporting director decided to step away from Aston Villa due to financial and sporting difficulties.

As reported earlier, Villa are close to settling on Monchi’s replacement. The club’s hierarchy is said to have turned to former Real Sociedad sporting director Roberto Olabe.

Currently, the English club is negotiating an immediate contract termination with Monchi, after which they will open talks with the 57-year-old Spaniard Olabe.

Reminder: Villa have endured a miserable start to the new Premier League campaign, picking up just three points from their first five matches and currently sitting in the relegation zone.

