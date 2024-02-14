Premier League club offers Barcelona €60m for de Jong

Tottenham has set its sights on the transfer of Barcelona's central midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as reported by Gerard Romero.

According to the insider, Spurs have already submitted an offer to Barcelona, amounting to 60 million euros. The player himself is being offered a salary similar to what he receives at Barcelona, with the possibility of an increase based on certain achievements.

Earlier reports indicated that Barcelona is willing to let de Jong go, unlike in 2022 when the Catalans refused to sell de Jong to Manchester United.

It has also been revealed that the Spanish champions have offered de Jong a new contract with a reduced salary.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2019 for 86 million euros. In the current season, he has scored 1 goal in 23 matches across all competitions.