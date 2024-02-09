Barcelona ready to part ways with their star midfielder

Barcelona expresses dissatisfaction with the recent performances of Frenkie de Jong and is now less inclined to strongly oppose his departure to another club, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

In the upcoming summer, Barcelona aims to streamline its squad, necessitating the sale of 1 or 2 players at a substantial sum. It was previously known that the club would be willing to part ways with Jules Koundé, and Frenkie de Jong is also listed among the potential departures.

Back in the summer of 2022, Barcelona received a lucrative offer for de Jong from Manchester United. However, the Dutch midfielder vehemently rejected leaving the club at that time. According to sources, the situation has evolved, and the player himself is now contemplating the possibility of a transfer.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2019 for a fee of 86 million euros. In the current season, he has scored 1 goal in 22 matches across all competitions.