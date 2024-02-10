Barcelona is waiting the response from the star midfielder regarding the contract extension offer

RU RU NG NG
Today, 10:31
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Barcelona made an offer to midfielder Frenkie de Jong to extend his contract three months ago, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Through their sporting director, Deco, Barcelona extended the offer to the midfielder to extend his contract for at least three more years. As of today, the club is still awaiting a response from the star footballer.

Earlier reports suggested that Barcelona was willing to part ways with the player in the summer and would not oppose his departure to another club.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2019 for €86 million. His current agreement with the Catalan club is set to expire in June 2026.

In the current season, the Dutch midfielder has scored one goal in 22 matches for the Blaugranas across all competitions.

