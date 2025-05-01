Premier League announces seven contenders for April player of the month
April has come to a close, and the Premier League has revealed the names of seven players in the running for the player of the month award.
Details: The shortlist features seven standouts, including two from Newcastle—Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy—as well as two Wolverhampton stars, Strand Larsen and Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Also in contention are Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, and Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon.
Fans can cast their votes for one of the nominees until Monday, May 5. The public vote will be combined with the opinions of football experts, and the winner will be announced next week.
The Premier League has also unveiled the manager of the month nominees for April.
