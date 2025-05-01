Premier League announces nominees for April manager of the month

Another month in the Premier League has come to a close, which means it's time for the traditional selection of the Manager of the Month for April.

Details: As always, five managers are in contention for the award. This time, the shortlist includes Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Unai Emery of Aston Villa, Eddie Howe of Newcastle, and Wolverhampton manager Vitor Pereira.

Vote now for your @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month! 👔 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 1, 2025

Fans can cast their votes for one of the candidates until Monday, May 5. Supporters' votes will be combined with the opinions of football experts, and the winner's name will be revealed next week.

Reminder: Liverpool thrashed Tottenham 5-1 in the final round of the Premier League and secured their 20th English league title. Their main rivals in recent years, Pep Guardiola congratulated the Merseysiders.