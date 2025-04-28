Powerful! Eden Hazard participated in an amateur cycling race in Mallorca, covering 167 km

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard took part in the renowned amateur road cycling race Mallorca 312, as reported by The Sun. The race takes place in Mallorca, covering the entire island and finishing in Playa de Muro.

It should be noted that Hazard completed the entire race, covering 167 km and reaching the finish line, after which he shared his impressions of the event.

"Very hard and my legs are really hurting but it was very good. The first part was okay but the last 25 kilometres were impossible. I have to train a little more and lose a little bit of weight and then it will be perfect," Hazard said.

It should also be added that after the race, Hazard celebrated its successful completion by enjoying a can of beer.

The Belgian also wrote about the race on his Instagram page, where he posted several photos, captioning them with the phrase "Time to relax after a great day with the @mallorca312 Thank you for everything guys!"

Let's recall that the 34-year-old Eden Hazard retired from his playing career in October 2023. He played for French Lille, London's Chelsea, and Madrid's Real.