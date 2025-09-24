Postecoglou's early plans. Nottingham Forest's transfer window targets revealed

It will be quiet.

Although Ange Postecoglou has only just taken charge at Nottingham Forest, the Tricky Trees are already plotting their moves for the winter transfer window. The Australian manager's options are beginning to take shape.

Details: According to The Telegraph, the club already has a detailed plan for the winter campaign, but no major signings are expected unless key players pick up injuries.

While Postecoglou could look to bolster the squad to his liking in January, the current squad depth allows Forest to remain competitive both in the Premier League and on the European stage.

Reminder: It was previously reported that club owner Evangelos Marinakis and sporting director Edu Gaspar are prepared to give Postecoglou both time and resources to continue the work laid by Nuno Espírito Santo. However, the Greek manager faces a more ambitious challenge than the seventh-place finish achieved by the Portuguese coach.