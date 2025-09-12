RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nottingham Forest management will give Postecoglou time to achieve success

Waiting for a second season?
Football news Today, 08:38
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Ange Postecoglou Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou has officially taken charge of Nottingham Forest, and following the controversial departure of his predecessor, there were doubts as to whether the Greek-Australian would be given enough time to succeed. He can rest easy, though.

Details: According to Football Insider, club owner Evangelos Marinakis and sporting director Edu Gaspar are ready to provide Postecoglou with both time and resources to build on the foundation laid by Nuno Espírito Santo. However, the Greek faces a more ambitious challenge than the seventh place finish achieved by the Portuguese manager.

Postecoglou also intends to keep hold of Elliot Anderson despite interest from Manchester United. Additionally, players such as Douglas Luiz, Omari Hutchinson, James McAtee, Arnaud Kalimuendo, and Dilane Bakwa—who were rarely used by Nuno—are expected to receive more game time.

Reminder: Earlier reports stated that the "Tricky Trees" are close to selling Jota Silva to Turkish club Besiktas.

