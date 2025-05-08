RU RU ES ES FR FR
Postecoglou mocks Wenger's idea to strip Europa League winners of Champions League spot

Football news Today, 05:08
Recently, former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger suggested that the winner of the Europa League should be denied a place in the Champions League, sparking a wave of criticism—including from fellow coaches.

Details: Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs vying for Champions League qualification through Europe's second-tier competition, and naturally, head coach Ange Postecoglou was incensed by the proposal, calling it a mockery of his team.

Quote: “Well, mate, that's a debate that's been going on for years. At least for the last eight days! I've never heard this before. And as I've said before, mate: Spurs do crazy things to people. Whenever you mention this club in any sentence or question, everyone comes out and tries to diminish us as much as they possibly can.

Why wasn't it a problem before and now it is? What's changed? I don't get it. Last season, fifth place wouldn't get you into the Champions League, now it does. What does that mean? I have a lot of respect for Arsène. He's a legend of the game. But Spurs do crazy things to people, and I love it. Let it be that way. If it annoys people, that makes me happy.”

