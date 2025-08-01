Position change? Stuttgart reveals the condition under which they are ready to let Woltemade go
Stuttgart’s young striker Nick Woltemade is determined to make the move to Bayern, but so far the Swabians have been equally firm about his future. However, it seems their stance might be shifting.
Details: Stuttgart CEO Alexander Wehrle did not rule out the sale of Woltemade altogether, stating only that an exceptionally lucrative offer for the club could prompt them to part ways with the forward.
Quote: “I stand by the same position as five weeks ago: we want to start next season with Nick. Only if something extraordinary happens will we be ready to sit at the table. In that respect, nothing has changed.
This week I heard I was supposedly negotiating with Bayern—just because a car with Munich plates was parked at the club’s headquarters. How many people live in Munich? Sometimes the way things are interpreted is simply adventurous,” Wehrle said in an interview with Münchner Merkur/Tz.