Football news Today, 16:55
Portugal star striker wants to move to Barcelona Photo: João Felix's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to AS, forward João Félix from Atletico Madrid and the Portuguese national team is interested in joining Barcelona.

According to the source, the player had hoped to leave his current club before July 10, but it did not happen. However, a transfer to Barcelona is highly unlikely as the Catalan club is facing serious financial problems.

It was previously reported that the 23-year-old Portuguese player is being pursued by Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Newcastle. Atletico is willing to sell the forward but expects a fee of at least €80 million. Félix himself wants to join a club that will play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Félix, who came through the ranks of Benfica, was sold to Atletico in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of €127.2 million. In the second half of last season, Félix played for Chelsea on loan. He appeared in 20 matches across all competitions for the English club and scored four goals. His contract with Atletico is valid until the summer of 2027.

