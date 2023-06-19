Porto wants to buy the striker of the national team of Ukraine

"Porto" is showing interest in the forward Artem Dovbyk from "Dnipro-1" and the Ukrainian national team, according to Record.

According to the source, the Portuguese club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. Artem Dovbyk could potentially replace the Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi, who is also of interest to AC Milan. The Ukrainian club values the player at €20 million.

In the current season, 25-year-old Dovbyk has played 39 matches for "Dnipro-1" in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.