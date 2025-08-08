Portillo Cleared to Train With River Plate but Will Miss Upcoming Matches

Juan Carlos Portillo has been medically cleared to return to full training with River Plate, but his official debut remains on hold. According to TyC Sports, the 25-year-old midfielder has overcome a quadriceps tendon issue he carried over from his time at Talleres, yet he will not be available for River’s upcoming clash with Independiente or the Copa Libertadores first-leg match against Libertad.

Portillo joined the Buenos Aires club late in the transfer window alongside Paraguayan midfielder Matías Galarza. Unlike Galarza, Portillo has yet to make his first appearance for River, as the lingering injury kept him sidelined throughout the preseason. His last competitive match was on May 27 against São Paulo during the Libertadores group stage.

Although fully recovered, the coaching staff—led by Marcelo Gallardo—wants Portillo to undergo additional physical preparation. He is expected to be available for selection when River faces Godoy Cruz in the fifth round of the domestic Clausura tournament.

Portillo brings versatility to the squad. While Gallardo primarily views him as a central midfielder, he can also operate as a center-back or left-back if needed.

The medical clearance comes amid a broader recovery phase for River’s squad. Lautaro Rivero, who suffered a muscle tear and has not yet debuted for the team, could rejoin full training on Thursday. Meanwhile, Lucas Martínez Quarta and Maximiliano Salas are targeting a return for the second leg against Libertad. Sebastián Driussi’s recovery has hit a setback, and he will be reassessed only after reaching the 60-day mark following his injury.