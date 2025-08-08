RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Portillo Cleared to Train With River Plate but Will Miss Upcoming Matches

Portillo Cleared to Train With River Plate but Will Miss Upcoming Matches

Football news Today, 16:41
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Portillo Cleared to Train With River Plate but Will Miss Upcoming Matches Portillo Cleared to Train With River Plate but Will Miss Upcoming Matches

Juan Carlos Portillo has been medically cleared to return to full training with River Plate, but his official debut remains on hold. According to TyC Sports, the 25-year-old midfielder has overcome a quadriceps tendon issue he carried over from his time at Talleres, yet he will not be available for River’s upcoming clash with Independiente or the Copa Libertadores first-leg match against Libertad.

Portillo joined the Buenos Aires club late in the transfer window alongside Paraguayan midfielder Matías Galarza. Unlike Galarza, Portillo has yet to make his first appearance for River, as the lingering injury kept him sidelined throughout the preseason. His last competitive match was on May 27 against São Paulo during the Libertadores group stage.

Although fully recovered, the coaching staff—led by Marcelo Gallardo—wants Portillo to undergo additional physical preparation. He is expected to be available for selection when River faces Godoy Cruz in the fifth round of the domestic Clausura tournament.

Portillo brings versatility to the squad. While Gallardo primarily views him as a central midfielder, he can also operate as a center-back or left-back if needed.

The medical clearance comes amid a broader recovery phase for River’s squad. Lautaro Rivero, who suffered a muscle tear and has not yet debuted for the team, could rejoin full training on Thursday. Meanwhile, Lucas Martínez Quarta and Maximiliano Salas are targeting a return for the second leg against Libertad. Sebastián Driussi’s recovery has hit a setback, and he will be reassessed only after reaching the 60-day mark following his injury.

Related teams and leagues
River Plate River Plate Schedule River Plate News River Plate Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores