Polish MMA fighter could face 12 years in prison

The fighter is linked to organized crime.
MMA News Today, 05:33
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Polish police have already arrested all suspects.

Details: Today it was reported that Polish police arrested six individuals connected to an organized crime group, among them 26-year-old MMA fighter Jan Ciepłowski.

The fighter is also accused of illegal drug trafficking and robbery. The detainees have been charged with participating in an organized criminal group, trafficking significant quantities of new psychoactive substances, and endangering the lives and health of multiple people. Five of them face up to 12 years behind bars, while the alleged ringleader could get up to 15 years. The prosecution has requested pre-trial detention.

Jan Ciepłowski has a professional record of 10 fights, with 9 wins and one loss.

