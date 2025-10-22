ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Pro League Belgium Predictions Charleroi — Anderlecht Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 24 October 2025

Charleroi — Anderlecht Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 24 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht prediction Photo: https://x.com/SportCharleroi/Author unknownn
Sporting Charleroi Sporting Charleroi
Pro League Belgium (Round 12) 24 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
Belgium, Charleroi, Stade du Pays de Charleroi
Anderlecht Anderlecht
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.68
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 24, 2025, In the 12 round of the Belgian Jupiler League, Charleroi will host Anderlecht. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Charleroi

Charleroi approach this match in very poor form. The team have lost four consecutive league games. Last weekend, they were defeated 1–3 away by the champions Union Saint-Gilloise. Prior to that, they lost to Gent, Mechelen, and Waregem. Overall, the team have played 11 league matches, winning three, drawing three, and losing five. They currently sit 12th in the standings with 12 points.

At home, the team’s form is also weak. In six home matches, Charleroi have won just once, drawn three times, and lost the last two fixtures.

After last season, when the team earned a spot in the UEFA Conference League, Charleroi participated in the qualifiers but were eliminated by Swedish side Hammarby on penalties.

Regarding home matches against Anderlecht, Charleroi have struggled historically, losing their last four encounters at home to this opponent.

Anderlecht

Anderlecht approach this match in strong form, currently on a six-game unbeaten run. Their last defeat came at the end of August against the reigning champions Union Saint-Gilloise. Since then, the team played six matches, winning two and drawing four. In the most recent league game, Anderlecht drew 2–2 away against Sint-Truiden. After 11 rounds, the team sit 3rd in the league table, seven points behind Union Saint-Gilloise and four points behind second-placed Brugge.

Regarding their away form, Anderlecht have not won in their last four matches on the road, recording two draws and two defeats. In European competitions, Anderlecht also played in the Conference League qualifiers but failed to progress, losing 3–1 on aggregate to Greek side AEK.

In head-to-head history, Anderlecht hold a clear advantage over Charleroi in recent years, winning four of the last five encounters and drawing one.

Probable Lineups

  • Charleroi: Delavallee, Van Den Kerkhof, Ousou, Keita, Nzita, Titraoui, Camara, Pflücke, Guiagon, Romsaas, Scheidler
  • Anderlecht: Coosemans, Ndiaye, Hey, Sardella, Kana, Saliba, De Cat, Angulo, Camara, Hazard, Cvetkovic

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Charleroi have lost of 5 their last matches.
  • Charleroi conceded first in their last 4 matches.
  • Anderlecht are unbeaten in their last 6 matches.
  • 10 of Anderlecht’s last 11 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Anderlecht have scored first in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Anderlecht have won 4 of last 5 head-to-head meetings.
  • Anderlecht have won 4 last head-to-head away meetings.

Charleroi — Anderlecht Prediction

Charleroi approach this match in poor form, currently on a long winless streak. Anderlecht, on the other hand, remain unbeaten in their last six matches. In head-to-head encounters, Anderlecht have held a clear advantage over Charleroi in recent years, also winning the last four away matches against this opponent. Given these factors, Anderlecht are considered the favorites for this clash. My bet for this match is Anderlecht – Draw No Bet at odds of 1.68.

