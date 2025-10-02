Conor McGregor reveals how much time he needs to prepare for UFC return

Is the comeback near?

It’s been a long time since Conor McGregor last stepped into the UFC octagon, but it seems we may soon see him back in action.

Details: Ahead of the BKFC fights, the Irish star stated his desire to return to UFC competition. He even hinted at featuring during the historic event set to take place at the White House.

Quote: “I have eight months, and I’m moving toward the White House event. It’s a six-month process. I believe preparation for this fight will take six months. Right now, I’m focused on that. I just want to climb the steps back to my return. There’s a lot at stake, and I’m very excited for this opportunity,” McGregor said.

Reminder: The former two-weight UFC champion has agreed in principle to take part in the historic UFC event at the White House, provided his demands are met.

The “notorious” Irishman has made it clear he wants $100 million, along with 100 U.S. golden visas for his family and friends.