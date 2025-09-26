Insane demands! Conor McGregor announces the conditions under which he's ready to fight at a UFC event in the White House

The Irishman definitely doesn't want to sell himself short.

This could become one of the biggest paydays in U.S. history.

Details: Former UFC double champion, Irishman Conor McGregor, has agreed to take part in the historic UFC card set to be held at the White House—provided his demands are met.

The "Notorious" Irishman declared that he wants a $100 million purse, as well as 100 U.S. Golden Visas for his family and friends.

$100million to fight at the White House along with 100 U.S “Golden Visas” for myself and family and friends I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again. A pleasure I never take for granted! - Conor wrote on his social media page X.

$100million to fight at the White House along with 100 U.S “Golden Visas” for myself and family and friends



I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again.



A pleasure I never take for granted! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2025

The planned UFC event is scheduled for July 4, 2026, at the White House in Washington, D.C., USA.

See also: Leeds vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025

The last time McGregor entered the octagon was in July 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier due to a broken leg in the first round. Since then, Conor has focused on business and politics, which led him to run for president of Ireland, though he later withdrew his candidacy.

Reminder: Unexpected proposal. UFC event might take place on White House grounds