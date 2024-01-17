Pochettino is ready to part ways with the forward if he signs a replacement

In case of bringing in a new forward, Chelsea is considering a minor squad overhaul.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea is ready to part ways with Albanian striker Armando Broja, who is unlikely to be sold but could be sent out on loan.

The 22-year-old player is currently not delivering outstanding results, and if Chelsea completes the transfer of his competitor in the position, his chances of regularly making it into the squad will decrease.

Several Premier League clubs, including West Ham and Wolverhampton, are monitoring Broja's situation. Most likely, he will move on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

If the 22-year-old forward can be sold, it will improve Chelsea's position in financial fair play, as he is a product of the club's academy, and the money received from his sale would be pure profit.

This season, the Albanian has played 17 matches for Chelsea, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Transfermarkt values Broja at 28 million euros.

It was previously reported that West Ham is showing interest in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.