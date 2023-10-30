Playing as the underdog, Carragher dismantled Manchester United

Renowned pundit Jamie Carragher believes that under the guidance of Eric ten Hag, Manchester United's style of football departs significantly from the standards expected of a championship contender.

"What is Manchester United attempting to achieve with the ball when transitioning from defense to offense? They play like underdogs, and it has been the case since ten Hag's arrival. They rely on counterattacks and utilize numerous long passes. This approach is not adhered to by any top club anymore. The club's leadership is entirely irrelevant to this situation. What Eric ten Hag imparts to the players during training and what he requests of them, particularly those he has brought in, is beyond our visibility," articulated Jamie Carragher during his appearance on Sky Sports.

It's worth mentioning that among Manchester United's fanbase, there is a prevailing belief that the club's problems can be attributed solely to the owners, the Glazer family. As a result, they do not acknowledge the aspects of Eric ten Hag's work that Jamie Carragher highlighted.

Eric ten Hag has explained why Manchester United is not Ajax.