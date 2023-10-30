RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Manchester United is not Ajax. Ten Hag elucidated the disparity

Football news 30 oct 2023, 15:47
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Manchester United is not Ajax. Ten Hag elucidated the disparity

The head coach of Manchester United, Eric ten Hag, drew comparisons between his current club and his previous one, Ajax in Amsterdam.

"We shall never partake in the football exhibited by Ajax. I arrived here for a different purpose, and I now have a distinct set of players at my disposal.

The composition of the team shapes our style of play. This is why we do not adhere to the Ajax model. It is by design, for I cannot replicate it here.

Such traits are not ingrained in the DNA of Manchester United. Football at Ajax possesses a distinct character, while here, we shall adopt a more straightforward approach. We have the requisite players, especially in the attacking department," elucidated Eric ten Hag during his appearance on Viaplay.

However, when assessing the outcomes, there seems to be little discernible distinction between Manchester United and Ajax at this juncture. The Amsterdam club languishes at the bottom of the Eredivisie standings, while Manchester United suffered a comprehensive defeat to Manchester City in the derby. The "Red Devils" have established a club antecedent in the Premier League, with five losses in their first ten fixtures.

