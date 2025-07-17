Plan in place! Newcastle considering signing Yoane Wissa

Everything will depend on the transfers of Isak and Ekitike.

Details: According to insider David Ornstein, 28-year-old Brentford forward Yoane Wissa could replace Alexander Isak if the latter leaves the club.

Newcastle's management is hoping to sign Hugo Ekitike, but negotiations have recently stalled, forcing the club to look for alternative attacking options.

There are no specifics about the talks at this stage, but the player himself has expressed a strong desire to join Newcastle.

Last season, Wissa played 39 matches for Brentford, scoring 20 goals and providing 5 assists. The forward's current contract runs until 2026, and Transfermarkt estimates his market value at €32 million.

