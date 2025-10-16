Pitso Mosimane comments on Bafana Bafana success

Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane lauds Hugo Broos

South Africa sealed a return to the FIFA World Cup with a 3-0 win over Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium.

The return to the global showpiece is Bafana Bafana's first qualification in 15 years, since hosting in 2010.

According to former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach, kudos go to coach Hugo Broos, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for reaching the CAF Champions League semifinals.

“Thank you, coach Hugo, Helman [Mkhalele], the technical team and our players," Mosimane said via X. "They really gave a gallant fight throughout the qualifiers.

“Participation of our local teams in the semi-finals of CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup has added value to our national teams,” Mosimane added.