ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Pitso Mosimane comments on Bafana Bafana success

Pitso Mosimane comments on Bafana Bafana success

Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane lauds Hugo Broos
Football news Today, 01:38
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Pitso Mosimane comments on Bafana Bafana success @pitsomosimane/X

South Africa sealed a return to the FIFA World Cup with a 3-0 win over Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium.

The return to the global showpiece is Bafana Bafana's first qualification in 15 years, since hosting in 2010.

According to former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach, kudos go to coach Hugo Broos, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for reaching the CAF Champions League semifinals.

Also read: Hugo Broos outlines Bafana Bafana change

“Thank you, coach Hugo, Helman [Mkhalele], the technical team and our players," Mosimane said via X. "They really gave a gallant fight throughout the qualifiers.

“Participation of our local teams in the semi-finals of CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup has added value to our national teams,” Mosimane added.

Related teams and leagues
Mamelodi Sundowns FC Mamelodi Sundowns FC Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns FC News Mamelodi Sundowns FC Transfers
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Bafana Bafana to wear new kit sponsor Football news Today, 02:17 Bafana Bafana to wear new kit sponsor
Former Chiefs captain moves to Tanzania Football news Today, 01:27 Former Chiefs captain moves to Tanzania
Former coach: World Cup will improve SA league Football news Yesterday, 15:25 Former coach: World Cup will improve SA league
Broos: How I changed Bafana Football news Yesterday, 15:04 Broos: How I changed Bafana
Vilakazi hails new Sundowns star Santos Football news Yesterday, 14:23 Vilakazi hails new Sundowns star Santos
Former Bafana star: Hiring Broos was the masterstroke Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Former Bafana star: Hiring Broos was the masterstroke
Related Tournament News
Chiefs made a mistake with Bafana star Football news Today, 02:04 Chiefs made a mistake with Bafana star
Orlando Pirates warned about Saint-Eloi Lupopo Football news Today, 01:51 Orlando Pirates warned about Saint-Eloi Lupopo
Former Pirates captain: Why Riveiro left the club Football news Yesterday, 06:38 Former Pirates captain: Why Riveiro left the club
Kaizer Chiefs to play four matches in October Football news 14 oct 2025, 03:58 Kaizer Chiefs to play four matches in October
Mamelodi Sundowns fixtures this month Football news 14 oct 2025, 03:12 Mamelodi Sundowns fixtures this month
Former Chiefs coach left with questions over Nabi story Football news 14 oct 2025, 02:36 Former Chiefs coach left with questions over Nabi story
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores