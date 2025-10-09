Pirates of the Italian seas! Italy U-21 players trained with one eye covered...

A truly unconventional training approach.

It's all about how the eyes perceive the game.

Details: Italy U-21 head coach Silvio Baldini instructed his players to wear black eye patches over one eye during the team's latest training session as part of their preparation for matches against the youth teams of Sweden and Armenia.

Baldini believes that wearing an eye patch helps develop depth perception and sharpens the dominant eye—the one the brain relies on most for processing information. This technique can help players boost their speed, coordination, and decision-making on the pitch.

See also: Sudan vs Mauritania prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

This method has already found success among rugby squads, golf champions, and some of the top drivers in Formula 1.

The 67-year-old Baldini is renowned for his creative training methods—he once held a practice session right on the beach.

Tomorrow, Italy's U-21 team will host their Swedish peers at home in the European Championship qualifiers, before facing Armenia U-21 at home on October 14.

Italy's U21 coach Silvio Baldini made his team train with eye patches to enhance balance, coordination and attention 👁️ pic.twitter.com/vibnZ2cIZ4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 9, 2025

Reminder: Political undertones! Italy fans boo Israel's national anthem