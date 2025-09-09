RU RU ES ES FR FR
Political undertones! Italy fans boo Israel's national anthem

A subtle act of dissent from Italy's supporters.
Football news Today, 04:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Fans of the Italian national team during the match against Israel https://x.com/footballitalia

The clash between Israel and Italy was memorable not just for its flurry of goals and on-field drama, but also for a heated incident in the stands.

Details: Before the kickoff of the Group I World Cup qualifier, the national anthems of both teams echoed throughout the stadium, following tradition.

However, the traveling supporters of the Azzurri decided to make a political statement, voicing their discontent and protest against Israel due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

As Israel's anthem played, Italian fans turned their backs, booed the Israeli players, and raised signs reading "stop" above their heads.

  • See also: France - Iceland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Tensions escalated further as the Israeli team wore black armbands in memory of the victims of a morning terror attack at a Jerusalem bus stop, which claimed six lives.

Previously, the Italian Coaches' Association had published an open letter urging UEFA and FIFA to suspend Israel from football competitions.

Reminder: Gennaro Gattuso's first matches. Italy announce squad for World Cup qualifiers

