Dailysports News Football news Character doesn’t change! Gattuso gets into heated exchange with Israel national team players

It almost escalated into a brawl.
Gattuso with one of the referees during the match against Estonia Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

The sharp and fiery temperament of the Italian hasn’t faded with age.

Details: After a thrilling 5-4 World Cup qualifier victory against Israel, Italy’s head coach Gennaro Gattuso got into a verbal altercation with Israeli players—a clash that nearly erupted into a full-blown scuffle.

After an emotional and high-octane match for both teams, tensions on the pitch didn’t cool down after the final whistle. The rivals continued to argue, prompting Italy’s head coach Gennaro Gattuso to intervene and try to defuse the situation. But his patience wore thin quickly: moments after shaking hands with an opponent, Gennaro turned around and harshly told another member of the Israeli squad off.

In the end, the match finished 5-4, with the Italians snatching victory in stoppage time. Throughout the game, the lead shifted back and forth between the hosts and the visitors.

Reminder: "He really did deliver real slaps" - Raspadori reveals Gattuso's brutal methods

