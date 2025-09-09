Character doesn’t change! Gattuso gets into heated exchange with Israel national team players

It almost escalated into a brawl.

The sharp and fiery temperament of the Italian hasn’t faded with age.

Details: After a thrilling 5-4 World Cup qualifier victory against Israel, Italy’s head coach Gennaro Gattuso got into a verbal altercation with Israeli players—a clash that nearly erupted into a full-blown scuffle.

After an emotional and high-octane match for both teams, tensions on the pitch didn’t cool down after the final whistle. The rivals continued to argue, prompting Italy’s head coach Gennaro Gattuso to intervene and try to defuse the situation. But his patience wore thin quickly: moments after shaking hands with an opponent, Gennaro turned around and harshly told another member of the Israeli squad off.

👀🔥 Hubo cruces verbales entre jugadores al finalizar el Israel vs Italia. Parece que Gattuso llega para intentar calmar la situación, pero se pone a discutir con un israelí y le lanza un "SHUT THE F*CK UP!" Rino siendo Rino, hombre de verdadera esencia.pic.twitter.com/Cxt2w5c4ZB — World AC Milan (@WorldACMilan) September 8, 2025

In the end, the match finished 5-4, with the Italians snatching victory in stoppage time. Throughout the game, the lead shifted back and forth between the hosts and the visitors.

