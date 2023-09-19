RU RU NG NG
PHOTO. Neymar is again at the center of a scandal

PHOTO. Neymar is again at the center of a scandal

Football news
Yasmine Green
PHOTO. Neymar is again at the center of a scandal PHOTO. Neymar is again at the center of a scandal

The star football player of the Brazilian national team and the Saudi club Al-Hilal, Neymar, got into another high-profile scandal.

This time, the Brazilian was punished for rude behavior in the Champions League match against Navbahor, Tengri Sport reports.

The 31-year-old striker started for Al-Hilal in the Champions League, but did not help his team win. The home team lost until the 90+10th minute, but managed to snatch a draw.

Neymar's scandalous episode occurred in the 60th minute when he pushed away an opponent who was preventing him from taking a free kick and then kicked the ball at him.

On social networks, fans expressed the opinion that Neymar was nervous because his performance in this match was not going well.

This was Neymar's second match for Al-Hilal. Earlier, the South American came on as a substitute in the championship match and made an assist.

Neymar moved to Al-Hilal for €90 million from French PSG. His contract runs until June 2025.

Yassine Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic also joined the Arab club in the summer.

