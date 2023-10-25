PHOTO. Ferran Torres dedicated his Champions League goal to his grandmother

On the evening of October 25, Catalan Barcelona hosted Shakhtar Donetsk in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League.

The meeting ended with the victory of the Spanish team with a score of 2:1.

The first goal for the Catalans was scored by winger Ferran Torres. After scoring the goal, he picked up his T-shirt, under which there was another with words about the football player’s deceased grandmother.

The words, which were written on that T-shirt, said: “This is for you, grandma.”

The media found out that Torres' grandmother had died shortly before the start of the match.

It is reasonable to mention that after the victory over the Ukrainian team, Barcelona strengthened its leadership in Group H. At the moment, the Spanish champion has nine points in three Champions League matches. As for the Ukrainian team, Shakhtar is in third place and has three points.

It is noteworthy that in the Spanish Championship, Catalan Barcelona is still fighting for first place with Real and Girona, who are ahead of it in the standings.