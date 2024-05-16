RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Golf News PGA Championship: main flight line-up, where and when to watch the golf major

PGA Championship: main flight line-up, where and when to watch the golf major

Golf News Today, 07:39
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
PGA Championship: main flight line-up, where and when to watch the golf major Photo: PGA Championship

This week, from May 16th to May 19th, one of the four major tournaments - the PGA Championship will take place. It's an annual golf tournament organized by the Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA).

PGA Championship tournament information

Previously held in mid-August, serving as the fourth and final men's major of the golf season, starting from 2019, the tournament has been held in May, serving as the second major tournament of the season after the Masters Tournament in April.

This is an official money event on the PGA Tour, European Tour, and Japan Golf Tour, with a prize fund of $11 million for the 100th tournament in 2018.

Like other major tournaments, winning the PGA Championship provides privileges that enhance career security. PGA champions are automatically invited to participate in the other three majors (the Masters Tournament, U.S. Open, The Open Championship), and The Players Championship for the next five years, as well as having a lifetime exemption to play in the PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship is the only one of the four majors exclusively for professional players.

Full TV schedule for the PGA Championship

All four rounds of the PGA Championship can be watched on ESPN. Additionally, on Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, they will be broadcasted on CBS.

Key tee times for the first two rounds

  • Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley - the first round will start at 14:04 CET, the second at 14:04 CET.
  • Abraham Ancer, Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman - the first round will start at 20:13 CET, the second at 20:13 CET.
  • Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka - the first round will start at 14:37 CET, the second at 14:37 CET.
  • Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose - the first round will start at 14:15 CET, the second at 14:15 CET.
  • Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas - the first round will start at 13:53 CET, the second at 13:53 CET.
  • Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young - the first round will start at 20:02 CET, the second at 20:02 CET.
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 17:34 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
The Premier League has received a letter from one of the clubs with a proposal to abolish VAR Football news Yesterday, 14:11 The Premier League has received a letter from one of the clubs with a proposal to abolish VAR
Sensational Girona risk being left out of the Champions League for next season Football news Yesterday, 04:40 Sensational Girona risk being sent to the Europa League instead of the Champions League
Aston Villa have reached the Champions League for the first time since the 1982/83 season Football news Yesterday, 02:13 Aston Villa have reached the Champions League for the first time since the 1982/83 season
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight Boxing News 14 may 2024, 16:30 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight
Al-Nasr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them? Football news 14 may 2024, 08:28 Al Nassr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them?
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:10 It is known when Juventus plans to sack Allegri Football news Today, 09:10 A nod to the legendary eras: Arsenal has unveiled their new kit for the upcoming season Football news Today, 08:58 Liverpool midfielder interested in sensational La Liga club Football news Today, 08:56 The head coach of Germany elucidated why Hummels and Goretzka were not summoned Football news Today, 08:37 Lille coach is the favourite for the chair at the Italian club Football news Today, 07:58 The West Ham legend has spoken candidly about his psychological problems Football news Today, 07:55 The German national team has announced its preliminary squad for EURO 2024. Not without surprises Golf News Today, 07:39 PGA Championship: main flight line-up, where and when to watch the golf major Football news Today, 07:23 Aston Villa ready to say goodbye to their star player Football news Today, 06:57 It is known when Real Madrid wants to introduce Kylian Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Canada vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today USA vs France prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Betis prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Tennis Today Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenko prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024 Hockey 17 may 2024 Great Britain vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024 Hockey 17 may 2024 Germany vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024