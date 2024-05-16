PGA Championship: main flight line-up, where and when to watch the golf major

This week, from May 16th to May 19th, one of the four major tournaments - the PGA Championship will take place. It's an annual golf tournament organized by the Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA).

PGA Championship tournament information

Previously held in mid-August, serving as the fourth and final men's major of the golf season, starting from 2019, the tournament has been held in May, serving as the second major tournament of the season after the Masters Tournament in April.

This is an official money event on the PGA Tour, European Tour, and Japan Golf Tour, with a prize fund of $11 million for the 100th tournament in 2018.

Like other major tournaments, winning the PGA Championship provides privileges that enhance career security. PGA champions are automatically invited to participate in the other three majors (the Masters Tournament, U.S. Open, The Open Championship), and The Players Championship for the next five years, as well as having a lifetime exemption to play in the PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship is the only one of the four majors exclusively for professional players.

Full TV schedule for the PGA Championship

All four rounds of the PGA Championship can be watched on ESPN. Additionally, on Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, they will be broadcasted on CBS.

Key tee times for the first two rounds

Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley - the first round will start at 14:04 CET, the second at 14:04 CET.

Abraham Ancer, Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman - the first round will start at 20:13 CET, the second at 20:13 CET.

Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka - the first round will start at 14:37 CET, the second at 14:37 CET.

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose - the first round will start at 14:15 CET, the second at 14:15 CET.

Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas - the first round will start at 13:53 CET, the second at 13:53 CET.

Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young - the first round will start at 20:02 CET, the second at 20:02 CET.