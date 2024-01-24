RU RU NG NG KE KE
"Perhaps Fury is a shot pilot." Hearn made a bold assumption about the form of the "Gypsy King"

Boxing News Today, 10:45
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Eddie Hearn, the promoter of former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, pondered on the qualities of his ward's future opponent, former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, and also commented on Tyson Fury.

It is worth recalling that Fury defeated Ngannou by a split decision in October. It was reported that the Briton received two cuts in the fight with the former UFC champion.

"He dropped Fury and that gave him credibility. What we don't know is... was it a one-off? But we know the confidence he has from that fight will push him on in this fight.

"But we've seen him now and Ben Davison has 10 rounds to come up with a gameplan. Maybe [Fury] is a shot fighter, we'll find out on February 17. It's very difficult to imagine going into a fight having no idea what the other guy is going to do. You've got to figure it out from the first bell. How big a puncher is Ngannou? People tell us he's a monstrous puncher but is Fury's chin going? We'll have to find out." Hearn said to The Mirror.

The bout between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will take place in Riyadh on February 17. The IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO heavyweight belts held by the Ukrainian, as well as the WBC belt owned by the British boxer, will be at stake.

Ngannou will face Joshua on March 8. There is no clause for a rematch in their contract.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, Prince Turki Al-Sheikh, stated his desire to organize a fight between the winners of the aforementioned bouts.

