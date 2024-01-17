A significant bout. It has been revealed who the victor of the Fury-Usyk clash might face

Promoter Frank Warren has stated that the winner of the heavyweight title clash between Tyson Fury and Alexander Usyk could potentially face the victor of the Anthony Joshua-Francis Ngannou bout.

This information has been confirmed by Prince Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, which is involved in organizing major fights in Saudi Arabia.

"You will see the result of this match will connect about the result of the 17 February - this is our idea." told Turki Alalshikh.

The Fury-Usyk bout is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 17, with the IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO super heavyweight titles held by the Ukrainian, as well as the WBC belt owned by the British boxer, on the line.

Joshua and Ngannou will have their bout on March 8, with no rematch clause in their contract.