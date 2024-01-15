Confirmed. The date for the bout between Joshua and Ngannou has been announced

The bout between heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou has been scheduled for March 8, 2024, as announced during the initial press conference.

According to insider Mike Bohn, the fight was initially planned for Saturday, March 9, but this date has been changed. The reason for this adjustment is the desire to separate this bout from the UFC 299 evening. On that night, the clash between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera will take place, and Dustin Poirier will also face Benoit Saint-Denis.

In October, Ngannou fought against Tyson Fury, where the Franco-Cameroonian fighter lost by a split decision despite knocking down the British boxer in the third round. Joshua had his last bout the previous month against Sweden's Otto Wallin, winning by technical knockout in the fifth round.