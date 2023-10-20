Perez wants Mbappe to guarantee his move to Real Madrid in advance

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez wants Mbappe to guarantee his move to their club in advance, as reported by Sport.es.

It is said that Perez doesn't want any unnecessary negotiations for the player. He is also concerned about a situation where people would mock him due to another refusal from the player. Additionally, representatives of Real Madrid have allegedly informed the entourage of the 24-year-old Frenchman that they plan to sign him before the end of the current season. However, Mbappe must commit to a free-agent transfer to the "Galacticos."

Soon, Mbappe must decide whether to extend his contract with PSG for another season, but there is a high likelihood that this will not happen. Everything indicates that the Frenchman intends to sign an agreement with Real Madrid, but Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the forward. The player's entourage is aware of the options in the Premier League, and they do not rule out this possibility.

Real Madrid remains the primary contender for Mbappe, but this time, they will demand that the player set compensation terms in case the deal falls through, as was the case in the summer of 2021.